Bengaluru: Hundreds of devotees every year throng the Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Bengaluru, to witness a unique phenomenon during which the sunlight believed to be passing through an arc between the horns of Nandi (Shiva's bull) and fall directly on the Shivalinga inside the cave temple thus illuminating the interior idol. The rare phenomenon takes place once a year on 14 January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Sankranti is considered as the transition day of the Sun into the Capricorn during which the sun moves northwards this day.

This year, the activity which started at around 5.13 pm lasted for 2 minutes. Every year during the process, the priests perform pooja to Shivalinga by anointing milk, coconut water and holy water along with Sunrays Abhishekam. However, this year devotees were not allowed to witness the phenomenon due to Covid restrictions.

Gangadhareshwara Temple is located in the Basavanagudi area of Bengaluru. The cave where Shivalinga is placed is located almost 15 metres beneath the earth. The temple is also built in a natural cave in Gavipuram, called Gavipuram Cave Temple, which is an example of Indian rock-cut architecture.