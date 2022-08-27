Mangaluru(Karnataka): A Mangaluru-based family in Chicago celebrates the festival by installing an idol of Lord Ganesha in their home every year. For this, they will bring a Ganesha idol made at Sri Ganesha Gruha (idol-making shop) in Mannagudde, Mangaluru. For the last 26 years, the idol being prepared in Ganesh Gruha is being sent to America.

Ganesha idol which is sent to America is made of about 4.5 kg and 15 inches long so that it is easy to carry it. It is also packed in a way so that it can be opened during airport screening.

Also read: Precautionary COVID dose to be given as 'prasad' for Ganesh Chaturthi in Surat

The making of idols commences two and a half months before Ganesh Chaturthi. When Ganesha Chaturthi is a month away, the family comes and takes the idol to America. Ganapati idol is immersed in a big bucket of water. After a month, its soil melts, so its water is thrown onto the plants. In this way, the worship of Lord Ganesha carried from Mangaluru takes place in America.