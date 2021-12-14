Hassan (Karnataka): Suraj Ravanna, grandson of former chief minister Deve Gowda, a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate has won the Hassan seat in the recently held Legislative Council election. The polls were held for 25 seats of the Members Legislative Council (MLC) on December 10.

Suraj Revanna's victory in the MLC election marks the entry of 8th member of the Gowda family in active electoral politics. His mother Bhavani was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat.

Suraj Ravanna, hailing from a political lineage is the son of H.D Revanna, MLA from Holenarsipura, and brother of Hassan Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna.

HD Deve Gowda, the JD (S) supremo, is also a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, while his other son H.D. Kumaraswamy is a former CM and MLA from Channapatna.

Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy is MLA from the Ramanagara.

Kumaraswamy and Anitha's son Nikhil, who is the JD(S) youth wing President, had lost to Sumalatha Ambreesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya.

Hassan, from where Suraj has won, is the family's stronghold district. Suraj Ravanna has defeated his opposition Congress candidate by a margin of 1433 votes and secured a total of 2242 votes.

After this victory, the Gowda family will have its members in all the four major houses of public representatives- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.