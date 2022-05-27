Srirangapatna(Mandya): A depressed man sank his BMW car into the Cauvery river near Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna of Mandya district. This incident came to the light on Thursday. The man identified as Roopesh, a resident of Mahalakshmi layout in Bengaluru, was allegedly suffering from depression after his mother’s death.

It is said that Roopesh came to the temple and then pushed his BMW car into the Cauvery river on Wednesday (May 25). Locals who noticed the car immediately alerted the police officials on Thursday. The police tracked down the car owner Roopesh and his relatives informed the police about his current mental condition.