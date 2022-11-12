Bengaluru (Karnataka): Vexed with demands for bribes, a couple seeking approvals for layout in their land has written to President Droupadi Murmu requesting for mercy killing to both of them. Srikanth Naik and Sujata Naik hail from Sagar Taluk Khandika Gram Panchayat and they levelled corruption allegations against government officials. The couple constructed a layout in their land and has already paid money to the Gram Panchayat.

But the officers from the concerned departments have been demanding lakhs of rupees as bribe to get the paperwork done for their land. The Naik couple said that a senior officer has demanded Rs. 10 lakh to clear paperwork for their property. The couple also complained that the officer is putting pressure on them through another officer.

Disheartened by this, the couple protested in front of the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer of Sagar and has submitted a request seeking mercy killing addressed to the President through the Assistant Commissioner. The couple alleged, local officials are not allowing them to develop their property and are demanding bribes. They said, "We have met the concerned officer several times on this issue. However, the sites have not been released."

State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala through a tweet has expressed a feeling of regret saying "it is very unfortunate that a couple dejected over bribes being demanded by the government officials has applied for euthanasia. How many people like Santosh Patil will be the victims of this government's corruption." Santosh Patil was a Belagavi-based contractor who died by suicide, leaving a suicide note levelling corruption allegations and blaming a Minister for his death.