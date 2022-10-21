Chikkamagaluru: A man who was in the custody of Forest Department officials was found dead in a toilet in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. The forest authorities had arrested two people on charges of attempting to cut sandalwood in the forest on Wednesday night.

Locals staged a protest against the forest officers alleging that Ravi was murdered by the officials. Sakarayapattana police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Official sources said that the deceased has been identified as Ravi(40), a resident of Shivamogga district.

They further revealed that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact reason behind the death will be known only after the post-mortem reports. Sources said that all the procedures are being performed as per law and in presence of senior officials.