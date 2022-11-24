Mysore: An elephant Gopalaswamy, who was participating in the world famous Dussehra program of Mysore, died wednesday due to wild jumbo attack in Nagarahole National Park.

Gopalaswamy went to Koluvige forest area on Tuesday when he was released from Neralakuppe B river camp to the forest to graze. The mahouts and kavadis, who heard a strange sound, rushed to the forest but found Gopalaswamy badly injured.

After, A team of four doctors gave all kinds of treatment since Tuesday afternoon, but the treatment was ineffective, and he died at 1 pm on Wednesday. Forest officials including DCF Harsh Kumar Chiknaragunda ACF Dayanand visited the spot. Last rites were performed near Koluvige on same day evening.