Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka customs officials on Sunday seized red sandalwood worth 2.4 crores at Whitefield container depot in Bengaluru. Acting on a tip-off the officers raided the Whitefield container depo and seized the sandalwood.

According to the information, the accused were planning to smuggle the sandalwood to Taiwan which was packed in large plywood boxes.

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident in Maharashtra's Sangli, The police seized red sandalwood worth Rs 2.5 crore in the Miraj area of the Sangli district. The sandalwood weighing up to a ton was reportedly being illegally smuggled from Bangalore to Kolhapur. The police also arrested one person in the matter.

The recently released superhit movie 'Pushpa' which features heavy smuggling of the red sandalwood or Rakta Chandan has put this highly expensive product in the limelight.

READ: Miraj police seize red sandalwood worth Rs 2.5 crore, one person held