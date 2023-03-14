Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a jawan of the CRPF Dog Training Centre was trampled by an elephant on the Bannerughatta-Kagalipur main road. However, the news came to light three days after the incident took place. According to the police, the elephant suddenly attacked 33-year-old HN Singh, who was doing a workout after jogging for a while at the Military Base.

Meanwhile, a dog, which was accompanying the soldier, barked after seeing the elephant, and as a result, the tusker ran amok and trampled the soldier. Unfortunately, despite the dog barking, the jawan did not see the elephant as he was busy with his exercise. As a result, the soldier died in the attack.

After some time, the jawan's colleagues, who had come for walking, found HN Singh lying in a pool of blood. Immediately, they informed the Talaghattapur police station, and receiving the information, the police and forest department officials rushed to the spot. Immediately, they shifted the body to the nearby hospital. Speaking about the death, they said that they will launch a probe into the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place at a Dog Training Centre near the Bannerghatta National Forest area. The cause of this incident is being said to be the negligence of the Kaggalipur zone forest officers.

Although such an incident took place earlier also, the forest officers failed to take precautionary measures like installing a signboard warning about the elephants. Locals and soldiers in the area appealed to the forest department officials to curb the elephant menace.