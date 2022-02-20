Bengaluru: A criminal case has been registered against Congress MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, his brother, and others for cheating, trespassing, and threatening. The case was registered by the Sampigehalli police station here in the direction of the Seventh Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and his brother Jameel Ahmed had sold a site to a person identified as Shahira Nasreen and later allegedly tried to acquire the site from her. Shahira Nasreen, a resident of JC Nagar, Bengaluru, filed a private complaint against Zameer with the Seventh Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The 7th ACMA court heard the arguments and directed the Sampigehalli police to file a case against the MLA.

In 2015, Shahira Nasreen bought a site in the Chokkanahalli in Yelahanka from the Zameer family. In 2018 she purchased another site from the Zameer family. However, when she went to build a shed for the laborers on August 4 last year, Khan with his brother Jameel Ahmed Khan and others allegedly trespassed into their property with bulldozers and weapons and threatened them not to build anything there.

Shahira had alleged that her family was threatened by Zameer's followers for questioning their actions.

