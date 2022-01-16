Bengaluru: Once again 'spot fixing' is back to haunt domestic cricket. A First Information Report(FIR) has been filed in Jayanagara police station in Bengaluru against a man named Banni Anand for offering money to Tamilnadu all-rounder Satish Rajagopal for spot-fixing.

Based on the complaint filed by a man named Lokesh, the police have registered a case. Lokesh says, "Banni Anand made an offer to Satish Rajagopal via Instagram account on January 3 saying, two players have already agreed to the spot-fixing for upcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). You will be paid ₹ 40 lakh per match if you are involved".

Satish refused it and informed the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit. In turn, BCCI referred the matter to The South Zone Anti-Corruption and Integrity Unit. Banni Anand's Instagram account is being handled from Bengaluru and thus the Jayanagara police had filed a case and looking for the accused.

