Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): A couple, who migrated to Mudigere for work, sustained severe injuries after they were attacked by an elephant on Sunday night while they were fast asleep. The husband-wife were identified as Nagavalli and Ganduguse and were immediately rushed to Mudigere taluk hospital by the locals.

Also read: Karnataka: Farmer trampled to death by a wild elephant

The locals expressed their concern over the horrifying incidents as on Saturday night, a 60-year-old farmer named Eerappa was trampled to death by the tusker. The forest department had earlier captured Bhaira the elephant, which killed two people in Mudigere taluk. Earlier, a 45-year-old man was attacked by a wild elephant on Sunday in Kattekalu Podi of Hanuru taluk. The victim was identified as Masha, a resident of Kattekalupodu village. Masha sustained severe injuries in the attack and currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Locals expressed their displeasure against the forest department officials for not visiting the place and failing to curb the elephant menace. In Mudigere taluk of the district, six people died in the wild elephant attack till date. The villagers also demanded compensation for the families of the deceased.