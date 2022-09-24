Kalaburgi (Karnataka): Ganja peddlers attacked police at Honnali village in Kalaburgi district on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. This incident took place on September 23. Kamalpur Station Circle Inspector Srimantha Illal was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to the hospital. Circle Inspector Srimanta Illal suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to Basavakalyana Hospital and was undergoing treatment. Later, he was admitted to the United Hospital in Kalaburagi for better treatment and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

According to police, accused Navina of Kalaburagi and Santosh of Bhosaga of Basavakalyan taluk in the Bidar district were arrested near Dastapura crossroads of Kamalapur taluk two days ago in the ganja peddling case. Based on the information provided by the accused during the interrogation, a team of 10 policemen led by Kamalapur CI Srimanta Illal raided a farm in Honnali, the source of ganja cultivation, on the Maharashtra border on Friday. A group of 40 miscreants suddenly attacked the cops with sticks and stones. In the incident, CI Srimantha Illal was seriously injured. Other personnel, including Mahagaon SI Asha Rathoda, also sustained minor injuries.