Udupi (Karnataka): A controversy erupted on Monday after a road in Bola Gram Panchayat of Karkala Taluk in Karnataka's Udupi was named after Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Youth Congress workers noticed the sign board and complained to the Gram Panchayat officials, who in turn removed the board in the presence of police.

A concrete sign board which read in Kannada 'Padugiri Nathuram Rasthe' is quite close to the Bola Gram Panchayat office. The pictures of the board have gone viral on social media, inviting sharp criticism. According to local residents, the board was installed two days ago but people started noticing on Monday.

Bola Gram Panchayat Development Officer said that the panchayat had not taken any official decision to name the road after Nathuram Godse. The board has been installed by unknown persons, the officer said. Meanwhile, the Bola Gram Panchayat officers and Karkala Rural Police visited the place on Monday and removed the board as soon as the issue blew up.

