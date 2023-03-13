Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Monday slammed the BJP over a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by a 'rowdy-sheeter' during his visit to the poll-bound state. Tweeting the picture, Congress accused Modi of tarnishing the Prime Minister's post by wishing fighter Ravi with folded hands and termed this as a shameless act.

"There is no other political party in the world as unscrupulous as BJP. The post of Prime Minister has been tarnished by Narendra Modi, who stood joining his hands in front of the rowdy sheeter named Fighter Ravi. It is a shame that the BJP put Rowdy in front of the Prime Minister saying that they will not admit rowdies to the party," Congress posted. The "rowdy sheeter" named Fighter Ravi reportedly welcomed Modi at the Mandya airport when he visited Karnataka. During Modi's Karnataka tour, the Congress in a series of tweets using the tagline 'Modi Mosa' criticised the BJP.

The Congress leaders even questioned whether Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was forcefully bringing people to fill up the empty chairs. "Aren't you ashamed to have a party parade on people's money? The fact that the state BJP is struggling so much to recruit people indicates that Modi has lost his fame in Karnataka," Congress criticised.

In another tweet, Congress alleged that Modi is a "favourite of thieves, liars, crooks, corrupt people and rowdies". "Modi received a huge welcome from the BJP Rowdy Morcha. Narendra Modi, when will you inaugurate the BJP Rowdy Morcha? When will Machete, Long be adopted as a party symbol?" Congress tweeted. It further alleged that the state BJP had assured to set up a fast-track court for the disposal of women and children's criminal cases, but nothing was done. "When BJP MLAs and ministers are oppressors of women, will children and women get justice?" it questioned.

In another tweet, Congress alleged that farmers were being forced to give their oxen as bribes. The party accused the BJP government of ignoring the sugar cane farmers, who have been protesting for many days. Congress said that BJP was the hope for corruption and Modi was the hope for the corrupt. The party asked as to why nothing was being said about corruption and scams in the state. With skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, "good days are making people's lives difficult", it wrote. KPCC chief DK Shiva Kumar mocked BJP saying Modi can fold their hands before anyone. "Let BJP include rowdy sheeters, let anyone be inducted into the BJP,'' he said.