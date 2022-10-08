Turuvekere: Neither of two candidates can be remote-controlled and making such a remark would be an insult to them, said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when asked to respond on why do you want to have an election in the first place when the word around is that whoever wins will be serving the interests of the Gandhi family.

"First, the elections are happening. It would not be right for me to comment on it. And they're people of stature and understanding. It would amount to an insult to call them that they will be remote-controlled," Rahul explained.

"I'm not alone in Bharat Jodo Yatra, lakhs of people are doing it as they're tired of unemployment, price rise and inequality. The BJP party has a well-oiled machine to craft an untrue image of mine. It has deep pockets and will continue to do so what may come. But I will not stop. I will continue to be with the people in this march," Rahul said when he was asked to explain his lessons learnt from the Yatra in the backdrop of the ruling BJP branding him as a part-time politician and an elitist.

"Spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act, we'll fight anybody who indulges in it. Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for 2024 elections, we want to unite people against division of country being carried out by BJP and RSS," Rahul replied to questions on whether he sees the Yatra as vehicle to election victory and the recent crackdown on PFI.

Rahul also said that the Congress party was against the New Education Policy (NEP). "We are opposing new education policy as it's distorting our history, traditions; we want decentralised education system," Rahul said while he was interacting with the media in Karnataka's Turuvekere in Tumkur district on Saturday marking 31st day of Bharat Jodo Yatra.