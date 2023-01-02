Mangaluru: Congress MLA UT Khader received a fake call on Monday in the name of Rahul Gandhi's PA. Following the incident, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition lodged a complaint with the city police seeking investigation and action. UT Khader received two calls on his mobile number on Monday. However, Khader missed the calls as he was attending a meeting. Later he received a message from the same number "Good afternoon this is Kanishka Singh, PA of Rahul Gandhi, call me," read the message.

Sensing that it was a fake call Congress leader immediately complained to the City Police and requested them to investigate the matter. A case has been registered in this regard at the city's cybercrime police station.