Belagavi (Karnataka): Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi has withdrawn his November 6 controversial statement on the origin of the term 'Hindu'. The Congress MLA said that he had made the statement at the 'Mane Manege Buddha Basava Ambedkar' rally, but "some people are trying to twist it and use it for propaganda against me".

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi wrote, "At a rally organized by Manava Bandhutva Vedike in Nippani on November 6, I had said that the term Hindu is of Persian origin. I raised questions like how it had entered India. I had said that, in articles by several writers, the term has connotations that could be considered very bad.

I said there was a need for a debate on this issue. My statements were based on articles in Wikipedia, dictionaries, and writings by historians. However, some vested interests are trying to portray me as anti-Hindu. There is a systematic conspiracy to defame me and damage my reputation. I am withdrawing my statement and expressing regret with the intention that confusion should not be created in the minds of the public."

"An inquiry committee should be constituted immediately in this regard. That one word I spoke at the door-to-door Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar program of Manava Bandhutva Vedike held in Nippani is controversial. And they are distorting it and spreading slander. Therefore, I am withdrawing the said statement with the good intention of not creating confusion among the public. I regret if anyone is hurt by this statement," he added.