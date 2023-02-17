Bengaluru: As Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government presented the BJP government's last budget before the upcoming Assembly elections, state Congress leaders on Friday wore flowers on their ears in a symbolic protest against what they termed the BJP government “befooling” the people. As Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio stood up to present the budget, Congress leaders wore flowers on their ears in a symbolic protest. The protest is part of the Karnataka Congress's social media campaign with the hashtag #KiviMeleHoova meaning that someone has been fooled. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the House, VK Hariprasad, entered the House with flowers on both his ears.

Later, opposition leader Prakash Rathod, who arrived with him, entered with some flowers in his hands. Prakash Rathore gave two flowers each to Congress members and asked them to keep them in their ears for the protest. Rathod also gave a flower to CM Bommai before telling him to continue with his budget speech. Congress members carrying flowers in their ears for the symbolic said the Bommai-led BJP government has not fulfilled their promises made to the people.

The protesting Congress leaders said that the state BJP government's promises “cannot be trusted”. Leader of the House Kota Srinivasa Pujari presented the budget on behalf of the Chief Minister in the Vidhan Parishad. Significantly, the budget has announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs from the coming financial year. The budget also envisaged a 'majestic' temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ramadevara Betta of the Ramanagara district.