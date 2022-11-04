New Delhi: In his first visit as Congress president to his home state Karnataka on Nov 6, Mallikarjun Kharge is set to be accorded a grand welcome where he is likely to flag the unity factor as being essential to pull off a victory in the 2023 assembly polls against the BJP.

“Kharge is like a father figure for the party workers in the state. His elevation to the top party post has sent a positive message across the country. He is not seen as only a Dalit leader but someone who belongs to all sections of society. He is close to the Lingayats and the OBCs alike and to the other communities,” senior state leader Prakash Rathod told ETV Bharat.

“Kharge’s visit has charged up the party workers in the state. As a result, workers and leaders from all the groups and factions across the state are going to converge in Bengaluru for a big show of strength. There will be a big public rally to welcome him,” said Rathod.

Kharge’s visit is the next big event that the party will stage in Karnataka after the state leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra received a huge public response in the BJP-ruled state beyond the expectations of the party managers who are hoping that with Kharge at the helm, the party would be able to sustain the momentum till April 2023 when the assembly elections are likely to be held.

In the previous 2018 polls, which had thrown up a hung house, the Congress was able to stump the BJP by offering the chief minister’s chair to the Janata Dal (Secular). However, the alliance fell off when the government of HD Kumaraswamy lost the crucial trust vote in 2019 due to the BJP’s machinations, paving the way for BS Yediyurappa’s return to power.

Since then, differences between the camps of state unit chief DK Shiv Kumar and former chief minister K Siddaramaiah have been a concern for the party managers as both the leaders have been laying their claim to the top government post in case the Congress is voted back to power.

For good measure, both Shiv Kumar and Siddaramaiah were able to sink their differences and put up a show of unity during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra recently.

The strategists hope the bonhomie between the two veterans will continue ahead of the assembly polls next year.

“The are no differences between the two, most of it is a media creation. Both the leaders are working together and in their own ways have tried to push workers in the constituencies,” said Rathod. “However, if there are any small issues they will be sorted out,” he said.

According to party insiders, Kharge, who has a distinguished political career spanning 50 years, becoming the Congress president will certainly bring electoral benefits for the opposition party in the 2023 assembly polls.

“His profile shows that an ordinary worker could rise through the ranks to the top party post. That he belongs to Karnataka will be an add-on. The new president’s election will enable the party to highlight our internal democracy, something our rivals are lacking,” said Rathod.

Kharge’s visit is also going to be significant as it would mark the setting up of key party panels for the coming assembly elections.

“We have already sought applications from the ticket aspirants which will be scanned at the state level. The block-level teams will start sending their recommendations on the prospective candidates which will be factored into the PCC-level assessments. Over the coming days, screening and election-related committees will be formed. The homework has been done. We want to announce candidates early on a significant number of seats to have an advantage,” said a senior AICC functionary.

“This will also convey to the voters that we are ready for the polls and give time to our potential candidates to prepare the ground,” he said.

Further, two surveys have been conducted on the performance of the MLAs and on the Congress's prospects in the next assembly polls, said party insiders. Accordingly, the feedback has been positive and in cases where there were some shortcomings on part of the MLAs, they have been told to bring in the correctives to beat anti-incumbency in their respective constituencies.

“The people are fed up with the corruption scandals and infighting in the government and the ruling party. Whenever we have put up a united show, the people have backed the Congress,” said a senior AICC functionary.

According to insiders, Kharge’s welcome would start at the Bengaluru airport and he would be garlanded at various points along the route.

Later, he will be facilitated at a big rally where all the top leaders of the state will be present. Kharge’s address obviously would say a lot about how the grand old party wants to project itself in the run-up to the 2023 polls, the insiders added.