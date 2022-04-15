Vijayapura: Talking about the death of contractor Santhosh Patil on Friday, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, alleged that leaders from both the Congress and BJP were involved in the contractor's death and their names will be revealed when the time comes. However, Minister Eshwarappa is an innocent victim in the whole issue, claimed the BJP MLA.

There are two factions in Karnataka, one ruled by Congress leaders and the other ruled by BJP. Both the parties engage in "cheap work," and are caught in controversies like sex scandals and blackmailing, said Basanagouda, referring to Ramesh Jarkiholi's CID case. He was speaking to reporters in Vijayapura.

Karnataka used to have good kind politicians like Devaraja Arasu but now the image of politicians is tarnished by some leaders, the MLA further added. He also alleged that a 'great 'leader' is involved in both Jarkiholi's case and the Santhosh Patil suicide and that his name should be revealed. Further questioning Congress' motive in relation to Santhosh's death, the MLA asked how Santhosh Patil would have started construction for Rs 5 crore when no work order had been issued yet. Stressing the importance of investigating Congress leaders, he claimed Congress leaders are behaving in such a way with an eye on the election.

