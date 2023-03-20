Belgaum: In a bid to woo young voters in the poll bound state, the Congress on Monday announced monthly allowance for the unemployed youth if voted to power in Karnataka in the upcoming assembly election. The announcement was made by the party at the Yuvakranti Samavesha (Youth Revolution Conference) held by the Congress at Belgaum to kickstart the party's assembly election campaign in the state.

Senior leaders including former president and MP Rahul Gandhi, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, MB Patil, RV Deshpande were present at the program. The poll promise is the 4th such guarantee announced by the Congress in the poll-bound state. The party has already announced Rs 2,000 for each family head and free power up to 200 units and 10 kg of rice per household if it is voted to power in the state.

The unemployment allowance will be given to the unemployed youth under the proposed 'Yuva Nidhi Scheme'( Youth welfare scheme) as per party insiders. The Congress has said that under the Yuva Nidhi Yojana, as an unemployment allowance for the youth of the state, it will provide financial assistance of 3 thousand rupees every month for 2 years to the unemployed graduates.

Besides, the party will also give Rs 1500 rupees for diploma students if voted to power. Assembly elections are due by the end of this year in Karnataka. As the assembly elections are approaching in the state of Karnataka, campaigning is picking up steadily. Political parties are making bids to woo the voters through different promises.

The Congress' announcement of the fourth guarantee of unemployment allowance at the Youth Conference is seen as a masterstroke by the party leaders. Party leaders believe the poll promise will boost the party's vote share among the youth. Ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, the Congress has vehemently targeted the incumbent BJP government on the issue of corruption.

The accusations have intensified especially after Maadal Prashanth, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa was caught red handed with Rs 40 lakh bribe by the Lokayukta, which also recovered over Rs 7 crore in cash from his premises. The Congress has been dubbing the BJP government a “40% commission government” ever since.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the Yuvakranti Samavesha targeted the BJP he said was shielding the tainted party leaders. He said that the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra had conveyed a message to the ruling party that people were fed up of the ruling party.