Cong appoints ex-RS member B K Hariprasad as its leader in Karnataka Legislative Council
Published on: 40 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Rajya Sabha member B K Hariprasad as the party's leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council. It also appointed Prakash Rathod as the chief whip and K Govindraj as the Congress Deputy Leader of Legislative Council in the state.
An official statement said Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Hariprasad as the Leader of Legislative Council, along with making other appointments.
PTI
