Vijayanagar: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday signaled party workers to get ready for the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 2023. Highlighting that BJP was steadily pacing forward on its goal towards 'mission repeat' in Karnataka next year, Nadda said the party was 'transforming lives' of marginalized classes throughout the state.

"The party is transforming the lives of rural residents, Dalit, poor, women, and those who are exploited. This executive meeting has provided enthusiasm to our party workers. We should deliver the government's achievements to the people. Activists are our heroes, workers are the power of our party. This government is doing good work under Bommai," Nadda said at the meeting. "We have the confidence of winning 150 seats in the next Karnataka assembly election," he added.

The party president further said that the workers' and leaders' objectives in the state should be constitutional posts, but reflect changes in society. He invited those in the state unit to start creating awareness on the ground level regarding BJP's contribution. Several leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Former CM BS Yediyurappa, Former CM Jagadish Shettar, Yuva Morcha National President Tejaswi Surya, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and many others were present at the event.

He took potshots at other parties, saying BJP was the only option that was truly national, discounting others, including Congress, as 'regional'. He added that AAP, too, would very soon downgrade itself to the same stature. Nadda arrived in Hospet earlier on Sunday from Delhi, landing in Thoranagal Jindal Air Strip in Bellary district. He was received by the CM and other leaders.