Chikkamagaluru(Karnataka): A complaint has been filed against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Aldur Police Station on the charges of insulting the national flag. BJP leader Girish, Bajrang Dal leader Shivakumar and others went to the police station and lodged a complaint on Wednesday.

"Siddaramaiah has insulted the national flag by saying that the colors of the flag are red, white, and green instead of saffron, white and green. Appropriate action should be taken against Siddaramaiah who had made this statement," BJP district leaders have demanded in the complaint.

Speaking to the media in Mysore on Monday (August 8), Siddaramaiah said, "The BJP has not respected the national flag. They are against the national anthem and the national flag. BJP is playing a drama in the name of Har Ghar Tiranga."

Siddaramaiah further said, "Our national flag has red, white, and green colors." This statement was opposed in many parts of the state. Many state BJP leaders criticized it through tweets and statements. A complaint has been filed in Chikkamagaluru's Aldur police station demanding action against Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.