Bengaluru: As pre-university and degree colleges reopened in Karnataka today, chaos prevailed in several colleges as the hijab-clad Muslim students were not allowed to enter the campuses. The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Section 144 of CrPC was enforced in select pockets across Karnataka amid a tight police bandobast in communally sensitive areas. Barring students, teachers and staff of colleges, movement of other persons was restricted in the areas surrounding the educational institutes. In Hubballi J C City's Women's College, students wearing hijab protested outside the institute, condemning the governing body for not allowing them to enter the college premises. In response, college authorities decided to declare a holiday today to prevent more tension.

Several colleges across Karnataka witnessed students wearing Hijab demanding to be allowed inside the college. While some of them were convinced by college authorities, most of them returned home, not willing to remove their Hijab. Districts that saw major incidents of protest include Koppal, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court resumed hearing on the bunch of petitions filed regarding the Hijab ban at 2:30 pm today. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, continues to hear the petitioner's side for the fourth day.

READ: Hijab row: Karnataka BJP shares personal details of minor petitioners on social media