Dharwad (Karnataka): A medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a Covid-19 cluster after 182 of its students. The fully vaccinated students tested positive for Covid-19, a day after 66 students of the same college had tested positive.

The students of SDM College of Medical Sciences were found infected after over 300 students were made to undergo Covid tests following a freshers' party at the college on November 17, health commissioner Nitesh K. Patil said. Some parents had also participated in the programme.

As per the health officials, all these infected students are asymptomatic as they were fully vaccinated againt Covid-19.

The infected have been put under quarantine inside the campus itself and the two hostels have been sealed as a precautionary measure on the orders of the Dharwad health officer and deputy commissioner. More people from the college are being tested today. The samples of the infected people will be sent for genome sequencing.

The students were fully vaccinated. We will be sending a few samples for genome sequencing to check if there's a new variant, health commissioner D Randeep said.

Most of them have got both doses of the vaccine. All of them have been isolated in the campus itself. The Covid positive patients have mild or no symptoms and are undergoing treatment inside the campus, officials said.

