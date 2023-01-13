Tumakuru: An unusual sight of a coconut tree with more than 20 saplings sprouting from the top of the tree has made it amazed people in Karnataka's Malladevarahalli village. The tree belongs to a farmer-Rangappa and is located near Thuruvekere taluk in Tumakuru district.

More than 20 saplings haver germinated atop the tree on this 30 feet tall tree. The saplings became noticeable only when it started branching out. The farmer said he began worshipping the tree ever since it started sprouting saplings and it has remained as his lucky charm.

According to him, the villagers soon joined him learning about the tree's 'characteristics'. They 'believe' the tree would bring happiness and prosperity into their lives. Plants get the required water and minerals from the soil through their roots. But these seedlings have germinated 30 feet above the ground without direct intake of nutrients from the soil but from the tree itself.

I have been worshiping this coconut tree for many years. It is a very lucky tree. Many villagers also come here to worship this tree. It is believed that this tree will bring prosperity and happiness into the village, Rangappa said, when asked how it all began in his farm.

Jayaram, president of the Nut Growers Association said, "it is a natural wonder. I have never seen a coconut tree like this anywhere. I wonder how it has grown without the help of soil." He said he will have a word with the horticulture department officials to establish the cause.

In general, coconut tree saplings are raised from the coconut fruits in the nursery. A tree in Kerala has been documented as yielding saplings instead of fruits. The agricultural scientists have established the genetic changes in the tree as the reason behind the strange phenomenon.

