Mangalore: Pickles are almost everyone's favourite as they add an extra taste to even simple food. Most of the pickles are made of mango, lemon, tomato, garlic, and mixed vegetables. But now in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, people have started making coconut pickles as a new venture.

Coconut Farmers Producers Association in the district has made the first attempt to make pickles with coconuts as a value-added product. The pickles are prepared with and without garlic. The pickles stay good for up to six months. A 250-gram packet of coconut pickle has been released in the market. The product has been well received by the consumers.

The Association has made a special effort by making long-lasting pickles from nonperishable coconuts. People who have tasted the pickle are giving positive feedback. The Association is now planning to increase production.