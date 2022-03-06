Hubli (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received an MBBS student Chaitra Saunchi, who returned home from Ukraine via Poland at Hubli Airport on Sunday.

She is a native of Yarguppi village in the Dharwad district. She was evacuated from Ukraine under the ongoing mission 'Operation Ganga'. "Many more students have been stuck in Ukraine, Government of India and Indian Embassy have been trying to evacuate the students. The Prime Minister is observing the evacuation process and everything will be sorted out soon. We are trying to get Naveen's mortal remains," Bommai said after receiving Chaitra.

Chaitra said, "In Ukraine condition is very critical, thankful to the Indian embassy for evacuating us. For the past 7-8 days I have been stuck in a bunker and got food only one time a day in the bunker." Her parents were also present at the airport and received their daughter with moistened eyes after seeing her daughter.

Also Read: Students in Sumy left with no place to hide from bombings, urge PM Modi to rescue them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly been chairing high-level meetings over the Ukraine crisis. On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said "Over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under 'Operation Ganga' from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid the ongoing violence and lack of transportation."