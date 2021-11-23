Bengaluru: Chief Minister Bommai, on Tuesday, visited Manyata Tech Park, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), and surrounding areas that are flooded due to the incessant rains in the last few days. JNCASR has been badly hit as the floodwater had entered the labs, damaged the equipment and vital research samples.

"It is our duty to protect this institution. Necessary action will be taken to prevent water from entering the institution, its labs, and its library in the future. A master plan would be drawn up to prevent flooding. Top heads of the institute would also be involved in formulating the master plan," Bommai said on Tuesday.

Bommai said, "About 138mm of rains lashed the city in just 2 hours. All the lakes in and around Yelahanka are overflowing. The existing Rajakaluve Lake with a width of 8 to 10 feet is inadequate to carry the heavy flow. The floodwater flows through Yelahanka lake and down to Jakkur lake, Rachenahalli lake, and then towards KR Puram to join Pinakini river before entering Tamil Nadu.

"Measures would be taken to widen the Rajakaluve and build diversion canals. Action to divert the water from inundated apartment complexes and institutions would also be initiated," he stated.

Bommai said "Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had identified 714 illegal structures on Rajakaluve and they would be evicted. However, it would be ensured that the poor are not affected as they will get alternative facilities. Houses and residential complexes on the Buffer Zones would be shifted after giving them adequate time to move."

The water from overflowing lakes is flooding in the low-lying areas. "The Prime Minister enquired about the loss of lives, damage to crops, and public property. He was particularly more concerned about Bengaluru. The Prime Minister asked me to draw up short-term and long-term measures to tackle the problem," Bommai said.

Bommai observed that the problem is being caused by flaws in the internal drain system of the tech park. He instructed the BBMP officers and the personnel of the tech park to work in coordination to address the problem.

Also Read: Karnataka rains claim 24 lives, crop damaged in five lakh hectares