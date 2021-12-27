Bengaluru: "Night curfew has been imposed in the state in the interest of public health," said Chief Minister Bommai on Monday referring to the 10-day curfew from December 28 imposed in the state.

He reiterates that the measure has been taken in the interest of public health. People would have to strictly follow Covid norms at tourist spots.

A program is being held in Bengaluru to provide solatium to Below Poverty Lines (BPL) families of those who lost their lives due to Covid in the state, he said.

While addressing the media on Monday, Chief Minister said, "The BJP State Executive Committee meeting to be held in Hubballi would discuss issues related to party organisation and other developments. The meeting, which is held once every two months, would take important decisions."

On being asked about cabinet expansion, Bommai said, "it is an internal matter of the party and the party high command would take a call on that. There is good coordination between the party and the administration. The government will come up with good programmes in the days ahead and seek a public mandate in 2023 based on its good work for the people."

