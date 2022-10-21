Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has inaugurated a 90 meter high fire fighting aerial ladder when he said Bengaluru is the only city after Mumbai to have such a tall aerial ladder. "We have been trying to bring it to Bangalore for two and a half years. The delay was due to covid, technical reasons", he said.

The Chief Minister got on the rescue cradle of the aerial ladder as part of an inspection of it in front of Vidhana Soudha. Ministers Araga Jnanendra, Shivaram Hebbar and others were present. The 90 meter high aerial ladder has a reach up to 30 floors.

Speaking later, the CM said that it was a day that made a huge contribution to the development of Bangalore. The city needs a 90 meter aerial ladder for long as the Karnataka Fire Department has a 50 meter aerial ladder till now, he pointed out. Major cities across Karnataka state, especially Bengaluru, are witnessing vertical growth because of which multi-storied buildings of more than 30 floors are being constructed, he said.

The Chief Minister said that when there was flood in only two segments while 26 other constituencies are safer, some sections spread misinformation as if the entire city of Bengaluru was submerged. "Bengaluru is an important city for our country and very important internationally. So it is necessary to portray Bengaluru properly. Over 5,000 new vehicles are hitting the roads in the city every day. But, our roads are the same. However, the traffic police are managing the traffic. Special CCTV cameras are being installed all over the city," he said.

Also Read: Supertech twin tower demolition: CBRI tells SC that no structural audit of nearby buildings

The CM said officials have been instructed to repair potholes on roads in Bengaluru which are arising due to rain. The repair works to potholes have been delayed due to rain, he added.

As per official sources, the Government of Karnataka has already procured four aerial ladder platforms of 32 meters and 54 meters for the State Fire and Emergency Services. Although internal fire fighting systems are in place in multi-storied buildings, in case of accidental fire, fire fighting and rescue operations have to be carried out from outside the building.

Now the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services Department has procured a 90 meter aerial ladder platform with a reach of up to 30 floors for fire fighting and public protection. This ladder was bought and imported from Finland's 'Bonto Company' at a cost of Rs 31.19 crore.