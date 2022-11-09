Bengaluru(Karnataka): A 15-year-old boy fell to his death from the 14th floor of an apartment in Sampigehalli in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught indulging in malpractice during a class test.

According to the police, Mohin Khan, a class 10 student was sent out of the class after the invigilator reportedly noticed him cheating on the test. He was asked to stand outside the class as part of the punishment but he managed to sneak out of the school and reached the apartment near his house in the evening. He then climbed to the 14th floor and jumped.

Meanwhile, some residents spotted the boy and tried to dissuade him from jumping off. One of them also went up to save him. However, the boy jumped off the building and died on the spot. The entire incident was captured by passersby on their mobile phones. Residents of the apartment informed the Sampigehalli police who rushed to the spot.

Following the incident, the deceased's parents filed a complaint at the Sampigehalli police station blaming the school management and security staff of the apartment for their son's death.