Udupi: Chaos erupted in the Padubidri area after a group of students who were allegedly under the influence of drugs got into a street fight in Karnatakas' Udipi. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. According to the information, three students, including a girl, had allegedly consumed drugs and were riding on a single scooter through Padubidri town.

However, suddenly the scooter stopped in the middle of the road as it was running out of petrol. As the students alighted from the scooter and an argument ensued. As the argument snowballed into a fight, the locals started gathering. The police also were called to the spot.

When the police tried to intervene, the students allegedly warned them of dire consequences if they tried to arrest them. With the help of the locals, the students were shifted to a private hospital by ambulance.

The students are the natives of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, pursuing MBBS at a private college here, according to the information.