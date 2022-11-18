Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials, who have busted a high-tech prostitution racket from a lodge in the city here, have unearthed shocking details about illegal detainment of hapless women in dingy, dark, secret rooms for days together. The women were left to struggle in dusty, congested rooms that had no ventilation.

The CCB police have arrested six persons and rescued seven women, two of whom were rescued from a secret, dark room. The prostitution racket had detained two women inside a secret compartment and used them for trafficking.

Police sources said, "a secret compartment was set up in a small room that was made to look like a kitchen with gas pipe connection and water system on the fourth floor. A small chamber was made which looked like a tiled wall to enter into the secret compartment." Official sources further said, "This secret room was small and had a door which led to another secret room. These rooms were dark and dusty with no ventilation making it hard to breathe. Around 12 people can be accommodated in these two small rooms."

Also read: Minor girl, woman rescued from flesh trade in Thane

"If people are kept here for long, they can suffocate to death", sources said. The CCB police raided this lodge on November 7 following a tip off and booked cases against the racketeers.