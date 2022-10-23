Chamarajanagar: Caught earlier in the day slapping a woman during a land title distribution event, Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna on Sunday apologized for his actions. The incident, which took place at Hangala village of Gundlupet taluk, saw Somanna losing his cool after the woman approached him with an issue regarding a land deed.

"I have seen many ups and downs in 45 years of my political journey. I apologize and express my regret if anyone has been hurt," the minister said while speaking to the media at Kollegal taluk in the district on Sunday.

"The lady was repeatedly coming to the stage. I asked her how many times she will come, and tried to make her stand aside using my hand. I had no other intention. I have great respect and admiration for women. I have also given the title deed to her," he added.

The issue drew sharp reactions from political circles, with Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that power had 'gone to the heads' of BJP in Karnataka.

"The New Gem of Bommai Govt…. BJP Minister slaps a hapless woman. She falls to the ground. Instead of apologizing for the shameless act, Minister V. Somanna makes the Police throw her out. This is the unbridled arrogance of BJP" he tweeted.

"BJP Minister. Karnataka. Likely Explanation: Not a slap on the face but blessings on the cheek. @MinistryWCD mute, @NCWIndia silent. Nothing to see here, no action to expect" Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.