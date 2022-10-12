Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) : A Case has been filed against coffee estate owner Jagadeesh Gowda (a BJP member) and his son Tilak, allegedly for keeping 14 female Dalit labourers under house arrest in Hunasehalli village over a financial issue. Gowda assaulted a pregnant woman labour too.

"The Dalit women were kept imprisoned inside the house. There was a pregnant woman among them. All the female labourers including the pregnant woman have been rescued" Chikkamagaluru SP said on Wednesday.

"An owner of a coffee plantation in Karnataka has been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, who later suffered a miscarriage. She was allegedly assaulted by Jagadeesh Gowda, the owner of the coffee plantation estate. The entire incident came to the fore through a viral video clip that was uploaded on the social media. The woman is being treated at the Chikkamagaluru district hospital", a local police officer said on Tuesday.

"The coffee plantation owner has Rs 9 lakh advance ad now he is asking the workers to return the money because they said tha they would go elsewhere to work," the victim told the media.

Allegations were made that the owner assaulted them even though they asked for some time to settle the scores. A case has been registered against the accused in the Balehonnur police station under sections 504, 323, and 342 including SC and ST atrocities. The police are conducting further investigation into the matter.