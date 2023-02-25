Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a bizarre case, a car bearing the same number plate as that of MLC S L Bhojegowda was put up for sale at a showroom in the city. When the MLC's aide noticed this and asked the showroom owners about it. They said it was for sale and offered him a test drive. Then, the aide alerted his boss who in turn complained to the police.

On further investigation, it was revealed that some unknown person sold the vehicle bearing the duplicate registration number to the car showroom owners who did not cross check with the MLC in whose name the number was registered and documents were also available with them.

According to police, the stolen vehicle with the number plate of MLC Bhojegowda's car was seized at the "i Cars Studio" showroom located next to the Congress Bhavan on Queen's Road, Bengaluru. When Bhojegowda's aide spotted, he went inside the studio and enquired about the car, the owners told him that it was for sale.

The studio owners also offered the aide to have a test drive. When he got suspicious and checked the documents of the car, it was surprisingly found that the Registration Certificate was also in the name of Bhojegowda.

Also read: Gurugram police bust gang that sold stolen luxury cars in Nagaland

The aide immediately called Bojegowda and inquired about the car. Bhojegowda told his aide that the car was with him and it had not been sold. The aide told Bhojegowda about the presence of a car with the same number in the showroom. Later, a complaint was lodged at the High Grounds Police Station by Bhojegowda.

Based on the complaint, the High Grounds police registered a case into the matter. A team of police from High Grounds Police Station raided the showroom and detained Imran, the owner of i Cars Studio. The car was also seized by the police. A police official said that Imran told them during questioning that the car was sold to him by someone else and he does not know that it was registered in the name of the MLC. Further investigation into the case is going on.