Haveri (Karnataka): A healthy dog donated blood to save the life of another canine that was pregnant and suffering from blood deficiency. The canine blood soldier drew praise from residents at Akki Alur village of Hanagal taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka. Akki Alur is reputed to be the hometown of 'blood soldiers' where you will find a blood donor in every household.

By donating blood not once, but several times already, the youth in this Karnataka village here have become known life donors. The hometown of these blood donors witnessed a rare event now. A man has shown his love for animals by donating the blood of his healthy pet dog to rescue the life of another dog that is both pregnant and suffering deficiency of blood. The dog named Jimmy donated blood to a two-month-pregnant dog named Gypsy here.

The recipient Gypsy was ill and when it was brought to the veterinary hospital, the doctor told them that Gypsy was suffering from blood deficiency and that it would be good if she was given blood. Vaibhav Patil, who is the owner of Jimmy the dog, got information about this and he offered to give his pet's blood to Gypsy. After this, the pregnant dog has recovered from blood deficiency illness. Gypsy's owner thanked Patil for donating blood.

A group of friendly blood donors has been formed in Akki Alur to help those in need of blood. The owners of Gypsy and Jimmy were members of this group. They say with immense pride that the fact that their group has overcome the deficiency of not only human but also dog blood is worthwhile. In this rare blood donation, Dr Ameet Puranikar, Doctor of Veterinary Hospital, Dr Sandhosh and blood tester Dadapir Kaladagi rendered their services.

These days when the relationship between human beings is deteriorating, the animal love of the owner who donated blood from his pet dog to save the life of another animal has been praised by one and all.