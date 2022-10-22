Raichur (Karnataka ): The Opposition Congress in Karnataka has urged the Bommai-led BJP Government to call a special session to enact a legislation for hiking SC/ST reservation and then take it to the Centre for necessary constitutional amendment and legal protection. If the ordinance route to hike quota is taken, it would be keeping in mind the Assembly election next year, the Congress said.

"My suggestion is to call a special legislature session within a week. Instead of passing an ordinance, pass an act," said Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He advised the BJP Karnataka leaders to go to Delhi and camp there to see to it that the quota act is included in the ninth schedule as a proof of their commitment.

Siddaramaiah was addressing a joint press conference with KPCC president D K Shivakumar at Gillesuguru in Raichur district where their party's cross country Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka from Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

He raised questions on the sincerity of the Government, saying with the proposed quota hike, the total reservations would reach 56 percent far in excess of the 50 percent cap put by the Supreme Court. At present the reservation in Karnataka is 50 per cent with no chance to increase it further as per the court's order. Over and above this, there is the 10 per cent given to economically weaker sections.

It may recalled that the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate the ordinance to hike the SC/ST reservation. The reservation would be raised for SCs from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 to 7 per cent as per the ordinance.

The Government was planning to promulgate ordinance first and then recommend to the Centre to bring the SC/ST quota hike under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution for legal protection. But, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said passing a legislation for quota hike and then recommending the Centre to pass an amendment would be the more effective way.

Siddaramaiah asked why the BJP Government in the State sat silent for over two years and now suddenly have decided to bring in an ordinance. If the government calls for a special session for a day or two, Congress will wholeheartedly support the reservation hike bill once it is introduced in the Assembly. Then, the act may be sent to the Centre and ask them to include it under the ninth schedule.