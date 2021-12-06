Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said any initiative on ministry expansion would be taken after consulting the party's top leadership.

"Right now we are engaged in Legislative Council poll battle and preparations for the Belagavi session of legislature. As for ministry expansion, future course of action would be based on suggestions from our senior leadership," Bommai told reporters at Hubballi airport.

Replying to a question about reports of an alliance with JDS, Bommai said, "it is for JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to convey his party's stand."

Reacting to Congress leader DK Shivakumar's statement that he was sent to jail because he refused to join the BJP, Bommai said, "I need not reply to all his statements."

When asked about suggestions regarding imposing restrictions on entry to malls and cinema halls to 50 per cent capacity, the Chief Minister said, "suitable decisions about all such aspects would be taken in consultation with the expert committee."

"Tracing of primary and secondary contacts of those reported positive in COVID clusters is on. Measures have been taken for treatment as well," he said.