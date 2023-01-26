Ramanagara (Karnataka): A new twist has taken place in the mysterious case of the disappearance of a young man after a brain mapping and polygraph test was done on an advocate and his associate, who allegedly sexually abused the youth in May 2022 in Karnataka's Ramanagara district. The suspects have been identified as Shankar Gowda, an advocate, and his associate Arun.

According to the police, the youth left his house on May 19 last year after informing his mother that he had some work in Shankar Gowda's office. However, he did not return home following which his mother lodged a complaint with Kanakapura Town Police Station on May 24. Initial investigation revealed that the advocate and his associate were homosexual and they sexually abused the youth and murdered him.

The accused, however, did not reveal any information on their crime. The police found evidence of sexual harassment in photos and videos after verifying their phones. The duo has been arrested on charges of unnatural offences. A chargesheet was filed against them under sections of the IPC and the Pocso Act. They were remanded in judicial custody and a court rejected their bail petitions on November 17, 2022.

Later, police approached the court seeking permission to subject the duo to the brain-mapping test and the polygraph test. The court on December 8 agreed to the police request subject to various conditions, including that the suspects had to give their consent for it. Meanwhile, the test confirmed that they have murdered the youth, said Ramanagara SP Santosh Babu.

"We will soon take the accused into police custody for questioning and find out how they murdered him and disposed of his body. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo threw the body into a river. However, finding the body is highly impossible as it had been disposed of in flowing water seven months ago," said Santosh Babu.