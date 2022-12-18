Ramanagara (Karnataka): In an unfortunate incident, a boy shot his brother while playing with a country-made gun kept in a farmhouse. The incident happened at Kadashivanahalli village of Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagar district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Shama (7), son of Aminullah, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who came to work at a farm owned by one Mallesh. When Aminullah was working both of his children accessed a country-made gun kept in the farmhouse and while playing the elder bother accidentally pressed the trigger and Shama was hit by a bullet and died on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested Mallesh for possessing the country-made gun, after registering a case at Kodihalli police station. Police took the boy into their custody.