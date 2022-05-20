Bengaluru: A bomb threat call was received by the Control Room of the Bengaluru airport early morning today, which later turned out to be a hoax. City Police have arrested an accused who made the bomb threat call to Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) here on Friday.

The police then launched an investigation to find out the caller. Upon the investigation, Subhas Gupta from West Bengal has been arrested. When enquired by police, he revealed that he had called the airport in the name of the sister's husband to take revenge on his brother-in-law for divorcing his sister.

Earlier in the day, at 3.45 am, the accused had made a bomb threat call to the control room. Hence, following the threat call, a search was carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force, bomb squad, and dog squad. After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call."We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official had said. After this, the police investigated further for finding the caller.