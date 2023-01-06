Bengaluru: Panic was triggered among students and teaching staff of the National Academy for Learning (NAFL) School in Basaveshwara Nagar locality of Bengaluru after the educational institution received an email about a bomb planted in a private school, which later turned out to be a hoax. The school located at Basaveshwara Nagar received the mail about a bomb being planted in the institution.

According to police, the bomb threat was sent to the official e mail ID of the school claiming that four gelatin sticks have been kept on the premises, which may explode anytime soon. The school management informed the police, which rushed to the spot, along with bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads. Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and checked. Besides, the bomb disposal squad and dog squad went to the spot and inspected the spot. No suspicious objects were found anywhere, police said.

Also read: Bomb shell found near govt school at Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

On noticing the threatening mail, the school staff immediately informed the police and shifted over 1,000 schoolchildren to a safe place. Hundreds of parents rushed to the school and demanded that they should be allowed to enter the school premises to see their children. Later, the children were sent with them.

DCP (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi said, "We have ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. A case will be registered and an investigation is being conducted."Search is on to find the said gelatin sticks, the police said. A case has been registered against the miscreants. It is not known why the miscreants sent the fake bomb message. A preliminary inquiry is being conducted by the school management board. The police are also investigating whether the students themselves may have sent the message, police said.