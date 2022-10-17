Bengaluru: A 42-year-old woman is struggling between life and death in hospital while her daughter, 22, sustained serious injuries after a KSRTC bus hit them in Bengaluru city here. The police took the driver of the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation) bus into custody.

The incident took place near Sujata Theater when Uma and her daughter Vanitha, residents of Vasanthanagar, were riding their scooter. They were admitted to ESI Hospital located at Rajajinagar. The mother's leg got crushed under the wheels of the bus. The KSRTC bus hit the duo after they fell off their scooter while trying to avoid bumping into a pothole, sources said.

Eyewitnesses said that two women saw a pothole in front and applied sudden brakes trying to stop it. Then they fell down from the scooter. As a result Uma who was sitting on rear seat fell on one side. The bus ran over the woman's leg.

