Bengaluru: A 33-year-old man and his mother allegedly died by suicide by hanging following serious differences he had with his wife over taking care of his aged mother. The incident took place in Rajagopalanagara police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Srinivas (33) and his mother Bhagyamma (57). As soon as the incident came to light, the police rushed to the spot and sent the dead bodies to the mortuary at Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

Srinivas, who lived in Srigandha Nagar, Hegganahalli, married Sandhya 8 years ago. The couple has a six-year-old son. Two months ago, Srinivas had brought his elderly mother to stay with his family in his house. After this, Sandhya is always quarrelling with her husband.

Everyday there was a fight between the couple, the sources said. It is hard for us to live. It is said that Sandhya was not happy with her husband about bringing his mother to stay with them. Following this, the mother and son became distraught and died by hanging themselves at their home. A case has been registered in Rajagopalanagar police station regarding the incident.

Also Read: Father dies of suicide, mother left with cancer: Tragedy engulfs Sathya's family after her murder