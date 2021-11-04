Bengaluru: As Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completes 100 days in office today, the government has decided to keep it a low key affair.

The celebration of Bommai's first 100 days has been camouflaged by the heavy bypoll loss at Hanagal, a constituency in the CM"s home district Haveri. Despite the chief minister's relentless campaign for more than 12 days in Hanagal constituency, the ruling BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar lost the seat to Congress candidate Srinivas Mane. However, the party has won in Sindagi constituency where the CM had promised 7,000 houses and water for 1L acres of farmland during his campaign.

The by-elections to Sindagi and Hanagal constituencies were seen as crucial and a prestige issue for Bommai as it was his first electoral challenge after taking reins of the state in July and the fact that Hanagal falls in his native Haveri district. The by-elections to the two assembly constituencies were held on October 30 and the results were declared on November 2.

The embarrassing defeat in the home turf had made the CM to cancel the Hubli tour and stay away from Capital for 100 days celebration. However, he revoked his decision after the central government announced the decision to cut down fuel taxes by Rs7 per litre.

Victory in municipal polls 2021

However, BJP posted a good performance in the three major city corporations in north Karnataka, winning Belagavi corporation and emerging as the single largest party in Hubli-Dharwad. The party stopped Congress from crossing the halfway mark in Kalaburagi.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on 28th July 2021. The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader, Bommai was appointed Karnataka's Chief Minister by the BJP high command, a day after then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.

Schemes announced by CM Bommai @ 100 days

CM Bommai announced social welfare measures, scholarships for farmers’ children, funds for the deprived classes and women self-help groups. His first month was quite hectic, centred around the battle against Covid -19, dousing discontent in BJP over the distribution of cabinet berths, and the fallout over the gang-rape of an MBA student in Mysuru.

He announced R 1,000 crore as a special stipend to children of farmers, revised existing schemes, including pension for widows. In addition, he launched 'Amrith' schemes to mark the 75 years of independence.

Karnataka is also the first state to implement a new national education policy in the country under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai which aims at bringing fundamental changes in the education system.

CM Bommai banned the practice of giving garlands, shawls and memorabilia at government events, calling it 'unnecessary expenditure'. He asked state police to avoid the archaic guard of honour during his visits to districts.

In his Independence Day speech, Bommai indicated his thought process by saying: “It is easy to give a popular government, but I believe in giving a people-friendly (Jana Priya Alla janopayogi sarkar) with a new approach backed by technology.”

The state government also launched doorstep delivery of ration from November 1 in Bengaluru, covering all 28 assembly constituencies. Under this scheme, wheat, flour, rice and sugar will be delivered at the people’s doorsteps.

This doorstep ration delivery scheme was first initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and it had been temporarily stalled after the Centre raised objections before it gave its nod.

All government services, certificates, documents about the public and also farmers will be made available in the gram panchayat level itself and such facilities will be launched soon. The scheme will be launched in 227 villages to convert them into model ones. Under the programme, the district authorities will also spend time in villages, understand the problems there and resolve them at the earliest.

The government will build 4 lakh houses in the one-and-a-half years and provide potable drinking water through the Jal Jeevan scheme.

The government will provide an additional grant of Rs1,500 crore, along with a regular grant of Rs1,500 crore, if the Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board spends its full allocation of Rs1,500 crore sanctioned for 2021-22, the CM clarified that he has stated so to motivate officials to spend the full grant within March 31, next year.

