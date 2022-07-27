Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): A BJP Yuva morcha worker in Karnataka's coastal district of Dakshina Kannada was murdered by unknown miscreants on Tuesday. As a protest, the Hindu organisations have given a bandh call in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as thirty-one-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettaru, a member of BJP Yuva Morcha and a resident of Sulia. Two unknown bike-borne miscreants had attacked him with swords on Tuesday night and had fled the scene thereafter. Praveen owned a chicken shop at Peruvaje Cross, Bellare village near Puttur. Though Praveen was immediately rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his deep injury in the neck.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has strongly condemned the murder. "The miscreants who carried out this brutal act will be arrested and punished according to law. Let Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God give strength to his family to bear his loss," he stated.

Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive districts and coastal regions after the incident. With the activists alleging that the murder is a revenge killing by miscreants belonging to the minority community, the incident has taken a communal turn.

Hindu activists are claiming that Praveen was targeted as a revenge to the incident of murder of a youth belonging to the minority community four days ago. Social media posts were abuzz with calls for revenge and police are suspecting it to be a revenge killing. Soon after the incident, BJP Yuva Morcha members staged a protest in front of the hospital and demanded that the Deputy Collector visit the spot on Tuesday night. They have decided to take out a procession of the body from Puttur to Bellare. Bellare police have registered the case and formed 4 special teams to nab the culprits. Further investigation is on.